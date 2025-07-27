403
Thousands of Resident Doctors Strike in England Over Pay Restoration
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of resident doctors across England have initiated a five-day strike amid a deepening conflict with the government over restoring pay levels.
The industrial action started on Thursday after negotiations between the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Labor government failed to yield a resolution.
Up to 50,000 doctors are involved in the strike, which is planned to last until Wednesday.
Despite the ongoing walkout, National Health Service (NHS) England has urged the public to continue accessing medical care as necessary.
General practitioner (GP) clinics remain operational, while urgent care units, Accident & Emergency (A&E) departments, and NHS 111 helpline services continue functioning.
The British Medical Association demands a 26% salary increase, highlighting that resident doctors effectively work “a fifth of their time for free.”
In a BBC Radio 4’s Today Program interview, BMA chair Tom Dolphin sharply criticized the government’s stance.
“It’s very disappointing to see a Labor government taking such a hard line against trade unions. The settlement last year was a good move by the Labor government. The problem is they’ve gone back on their position since then," he stated.
“They’re talking about punishing the trade union, talking about punishing doctors, holding them back in their training, making sure that they don’t get locum shifts, that kind of thing," he added.
The government voiced concerns about the strike’s disruption, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer appealing directly to doctors through an article published by a news agency.
“The route the BMA resident doctors committee have chosen will mean everyone loses. My appeal to resident doctors is this: do not follow the BMA leadership down this damaging road. Our NHS and your patients need you,” Starmer wrote.
“Most people do not support these strikes. They know they will cause real damage,” he emphasized.
The government voiced concerns about the strike’s disruption, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer appealing directly to doctors through an article published by a news agency.
“The route the BMA resident doctors committee have chosen will mean everyone loses. My appeal to resident doctors is this: do not follow the BMA leadership down this damaging road. Our NHS and your patients need you,” Starmer wrote.
“Most people do not support these strikes. They know they will cause real damage,” he emphasized.
