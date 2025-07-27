403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says It Took Control of Two Key Ukrainian Villages
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia announced that its military forces have secured control over two villages located in eastern Ukraine.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Vostok (East) group successfully captured Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk region and Malievka in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following recent operations.
The ministry further reported that overnight, Russian forces launched a coordinated strike employing long-range precision weaponry and attack drones. The targets were Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production of missile system components, ammunition, and explosives.
"The objective was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement affirmed.
Moscow’s claims remain unconfirmed as Ukraine has yet to issue a response, and independent verification remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Vostok (East) group successfully captured Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk region and Malievka in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following recent operations.
The ministry further reported that overnight, Russian forces launched a coordinated strike employing long-range precision weaponry and attack drones. The targets were Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production of missile system components, ammunition, and explosives.
"The objective was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement affirmed.
Moscow’s claims remain unconfirmed as Ukraine has yet to issue a response, and independent verification remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment