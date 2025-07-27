Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says It Took Control of Two Key Ukrainian Villages

2025-07-27 07:37:35
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia announced that its military forces have secured control over two villages located in eastern Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Vostok (East) group successfully captured Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk region and Malievka in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following recent operations.

The ministry further reported that overnight, Russian forces launched a coordinated strike employing long-range precision weaponry and attack drones. The targets were Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production of missile system components, ammunition, and explosives.

"The objective was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement affirmed.

Moscow’s claims remain unconfirmed as Ukraine has yet to issue a response, and independent verification remains difficult amid the ongoing hostilities.

