Kremlin reacts to potential lawsuit from Azerbaijan over lethal air crash
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that Azerbaijan has the right to pursue legal action against Russia following the deadly 2024 air crash involving Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243. The plane was damaged over Russian airspace during a Ukrainian drone attack and made a forced landing in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 fatalities out of 67 passengers.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently indicated that his government plans to file a lawsuit but did not specify the timing, noting that a full investigation would take time. Peskov said Russia will wait for the official findings of all investigations, with a preliminary report attributing the crash to “external interference” without further details.
The announcement comes amid worsening relations between Moscow and Baku after a Russian police raid in Ekaterinburg last month led to the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals suspected of criminal activity. Azerbaijan condemned the incident as murder and rejected Russia’s investigation results. In response, Azerbaijani authorities raided the Russian Sputnik news office in Baku, detained journalists, and suspended Russian cultural events.
Despite the rising tensions, Peskov emphasized the historically cooperative relationship between Russia and Azerbaijan and expressed hope for easing the conflict. He also highlighted the importance of respect for the large Azerbaijani community in Russia, affirming that law-abiding members are respected while offenders face legal consequences.
