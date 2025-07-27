403
DOJ Questions Maxwell Over Epstein’s Associates
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, has recently been interrogated by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning approximately 100 individuals potentially linked to Epstein’s criminal network, a news agency has disclosed.
Despite the extensive questioning, the department has yet to release any fresh updates related to the investigation.
Maxwell is currently incarcerated and serving a 20-year prison term for her role in facilitating the exploitation of minors in Epstein’s abuse ring.
According to the news agency, she was granted a degree of legal protection, allowing her to participate in nearly nine hours of interviews with DOJ officials this week.
Sources close to the matter stated that this limited immunity enabled her to speak freely without concern that her responses would later be used against her.
David Markus, Maxwell’s legal representative, revealed to the news agency on Friday that she was questioned about “maybe 100 different people.”
He confirmed that she had not sought any favors or negotiated any exchanges in return for her cooperation, emphasizing: “We haven’t asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony.”
Markus also declined to elaborate on the exact content of the inquiries, stating, “We don’t want to get into the substance of the questions.”
In a statement posted on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that further details regarding the information obtained during the interrogation would be disclosed “at the appropriate time.”
