Russian students win half dozen medals at world’s top math contest
(MENAFN) Russian high school students earned five gold medals and one silver at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), securing a joint second place in the unofficial team rankings alongside the United States, behind China. The competition, held annually since 1959, is recognized as one of the most demanding math contests for high schoolers, testing creativity and advanced problem-solving skills.
The Russian gold medalists included Dmitry Grishko (Moscow), Ivan Chasovskikh (Khimki), Ilya Zamotorin (Saint Petersburg), Vasily Patrushev (Vladivostok), and Artyom Sadykov (Chelyabinsk), each scoring between 35 and 42 points. Ivan Kokarev from Chelyabinsk received the silver medal. The team participated remotely from a venue provided by the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov congratulated the students, praising their continuation of Russia’s strong mathematical heritage and the quality of the country’s education system. They also acknowledged the efforts of the educators, with Kirill Sukhov from the Presidential Physics and Mathematics Lyceum 239 leading the team.
The IMO, hosted this year by Australia, featured 641 participants from 112 countries and is part of the elite group of International Science Olympiads. China dominated the event by winning all six gold medals and securing first place overall.
