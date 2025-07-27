403
U.S. Flash Floods in 2025 Underscore Climate Peril: Experts
(MENAFN) A wave of sudden, lethal flash floods across the United States this summer has pushed emergency services to their limits and spotlighted the science behind increasingly extreme storms, according to experts.
The U.S. National Weather Service reported Saturday that it had already issued over 3,600 flash flood warnings in 2025—on pace to exceed the typical annual count of about 4,000—as heavy rainfall persisted into late July.
Texas has emerged as the hardest-hit state. On July 4, catastrophic flooding swept through the Guadalupe River valley, claiming at least 135 lives statewide. Local officials, cited by media, confirmed that Kerr County alone accounted for 107 deaths, including numerous children attending a summer camp. In nearby Kerrville, river levels surged by more than 11.3 meters in just 45 minutes, outpacing rescue efforts.
Scientists pointed to oceanic heat as a major driver this year, injecting unprecedented levels of water vapor into the air. Meanwhile, a weakened jet stream allowed thunderstorms to stall over the same areas, amplifying the damage.
Jeffrey Basara, a meteorology professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, explained in media on Friday that the setup made 2025’s storms exceptionally powerful. He noted that from mid-April to mid-July, rainfall east of the Rocky Mountains exceeded seasonal norms by at least 50 percent.
Basara emphasized that local surface conditions further escalated the risk. Saturated ground, steep slopes, and widespread urban pavement funneled massive amounts of water into low-lying areas at extreme speed. The July 4 event, he said, hit at the Guadalupe's headwaters—"the worst possible setup"—sending a deadly surge downstream.
Experts also linked the intensifying pattern to climate change. Annalisa Peace, executive director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, wrote in a newspaper on Saturday that the recent Texas floods were around 7 percent more intense due to warming-driven increases in rainfall. Higher temperatures intensify rainfall, she noted.
Basara warned that these extreme weather events are likely to become more severe. Climate projections show that as global temperatures rise, the strongest U.S. downpours will grow even more intense, boosting the likelihood of future flash flood catastrophes.
At the same time, millions of homes are at risk. media reported that 7.9 million structures nationwide lie within flood zones classified by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency as having at least a 1-percent chance of flooding annually.
Experts are calling for urgent policy action—including stricter building standards, revised floodplain maps, and expanded green infrastructure—to mitigate mounting risks.
As oceans continue to heat and development pushes deeper into vulnerable floodplains, scientists caution that the so-called summer of flash flooding may not be an outlier but a stark preview of what’s coming—for the U.S. and for a world facing a hotter, wetter climate.
