Girls Shine As Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Returns To Kashmir
In the opening game, Downtown Heroes FC girls defeated SRM Welkin FA 6-0.
Building on the momentum of last year's successful debut, this season promises to be even bigger. More than 200 young athletes from 12 teams across Jammu and Kashmir are set to compete, a testament to the rising interest and growing opportunities for girls in the sport.
The opening day saw a charged atmosphere, with players, coaches and supporters turning out in full force. The increased participation reflects not just the enthusiasm of the players but also the impact of RFYS' continued investment in grassroots football. By offering structured competition, world-class infrastructure, and increased game-time, RFYS is nurturing a generation of young footballers with dreams of playing at the highest level.
The inaugural edition featured eight teams, with SRM Welkin lifting the trophy after a commanding 3-1 win over Delhi Public School, Srinagar in the final, also played at the Green Valley ground.
Earlier this year, RFYS partnered with the All India Football Federation to host the Women Match Officials Workshop in Srinagar, bringing together over 170 female referees from across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment