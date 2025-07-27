Girls Shine As Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Returns To Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports U-19 Girls Football Tournament marked its much-anticipated return to Kashmir on Saturday, kicking off its second consecutive season at the Green Valley Educational Institute ground here.

In the opening game, Downtown Heroes FC girls defeated SRM Welkin FA 6-0.

Building on the momentum of last year's successful debut, this season promises to be even bigger. More than 200 young athletes from 12 teams across Jammu and Kashmir are set to compete, a testament to the rising interest and growing opportunities for girls in the sport.

The opening day saw a charged atmosphere, with players, coaches and supporters turning out in full force. The increased participation reflects not just the enthusiasm of the players but also the impact of RFYS' continued investment in grassroots football. By offering structured competition, world-class infrastructure, and increased game-time, RFYS is nurturing a generation of young footballers with dreams of playing at the highest level.

The inaugural edition featured eight teams, with SRM Welkin lifting the trophy after a commanding 3-1 win over Delhi Public School, Srinagar in the final, also played at the Green Valley ground.

Earlier this year, RFYS partnered with the All India Football Federation to host the Women Match Officials Workshop in Srinagar, bringing together over 170 female referees from across the country.

