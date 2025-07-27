India Leads In Female Pilot Numbers

Dhaka: Despite strides in gender equality across various industries, the global aviation sector continues to lag behind in female representation. Women account for just around 7pc of pilots worldwide, with most countries reporting figures well below 10pc.

India, however, stands out as a notable exception. The country is home to approximately 1,200 female pilots-around 10pc of whom are commercial aviators-making it a global leader in this space.

Air India, the country's flag carrier, further underscores this trend. The airline reports that nearly 13pc of its pilot workforce are women, the highest proportion among major airlines globally.

Other airlines showing relatively higher percentages include Aer Lingus (9.9pc), Hawaiian Airlines (9.3pc), United Airlines (7.7pc), and Lufthansa (6.9pc).

The aviation industry continues efforts to improve these figures, recognizing the need for more inclusive representation in the skies.

According to a report, Indian female pilots also cited the support of their extended families, which often cohabit, as a reason for being able to carry out the demanding job which requires much time spent away from home.

The United States and the United Kingdom stayed just below the world average. Japan and Singapore only have a share of women airline pilots that is around 1 percent, according to the data.

