Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand Agrees to Preliminary Ceasefire Deal with Cambodia

Thailand Agrees to Preliminary Ceasefire Deal with Cambodia


2025-07-27 04:08:51
(MENAFN) Thailand announced on Saturday that it has reached a preliminary agreement on a ceasefire with Cambodia, following a phone conversation between Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement released by the Thai Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Phumtham expressed gratitude to Trump for his attention to the escalating conflict, which erupted earlier this week. The acting prime minister reiterated Thailand’s commitment to halting hostilities but emphasized the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia to ensure a lasting peace.

Phumtham also requested that Trump convey Thailand’s call for immediate bilateral discussions with Cambodia aimed at establishing a framework for a ceasefire and a sustainable resolution to the dispute.

Thailand is eager to “convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible.”

The clashes broke out near the border in Pursat province, resulting in the deaths of 13 Cambodian citizens—including five soldiers—and injuring numerous others, according to Cambodian authorities.

President Trump previously confirmed that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to swiftly begin ceasefire talks following three days of violent conflict.

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, currently in Scotland, posted on Truth Social after his discussions with the two nations’ leaders.

MENAFN27072025000045017169ID1109847523

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search