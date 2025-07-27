403
Syria Relocates 300 Civilians from Suwayda to Damascus
(MENAFN) The Syrian Civil Defense announced on Saturday that it has successfully relocated 300 civilians from the southern province of Suwayda to Damascus amid escalating security threats in the region.
According to an official statement, the fifth humanitarian convoy completed the evacuation late Friday, passing through the Busra al-Sham crossing.
The convoy carried around 300 civilians, alongside 20 injured individuals and the remains of eight deceased victims.
“The convoy was escorted and secured until it reached its final destination in Damascus as part of continued efforts to safeguard civilians. First aid and care were also provided to the injured,” the statement emphasized.
Meanwhile, a separate humanitarian aid convoy organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and multiple UN agencies departed Damascus on Saturday, heading toward the southern province of Daraa, a state-run news agency reported.
The news agency described the convoy as part of “ongoing efforts to bolster humanitarian response for affected families and meet their essential needs,” though it did not specify the size or contents of the shipment.
Tensions have soared since July 13, when violent clashes erupted between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions in Suwayda. The conflict intensified with Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military sites and infrastructure, including locations in Damascus.
Israel justified its attacks by citing the “protection of Druze communities,” yet the majority of Druze leaders within Syria have condemned foreign interference and reaffirmed their support for a united Syrian state. A ceasefire was declared on Saturday.
Since the removal of former leader Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024, the new Syrian government has been actively working to restore stability across the country.
