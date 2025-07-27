403
Trump states democrats let California burn whereas assistance went missing
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of mismanaging the $100 million raised through the January FireAid concert, intended to support victims of California’s devastating wildfires. Trump labeled the effort a “total disaster” and claimed the funds have not reached those in need.
The wildfires, which erupted in Southern California in early January, claimed at least 31 lives, destroyed over 18,000 structures, displaced tens of thousands, and caused property damage estimated between $76 billion and $131 billion.
The FireAid charity event, held on January 30 and hosted by actor Samuel L. Jackson, pledged that all donations would go directly to affected individuals. However, Trump criticized the initiative on Truth Social, calling it “another Democrat inspired scam” and alleging that the money had gone missing. He added that the fires could have been prevented with proper forest management.
Recent investigations appear to support claims of unmet expectations. David Howard, who lost two homes, told Fox News that neither he nor his neighbors have seen any benefits from the relief effort. Another victim, Mark Jones, said he was never contacted following the concert despite anticipating support.
In response, FireAid stated that it does not give money directly to individuals but instead works through nonprofit organizations. The group said it has distributed $75 million so far to 188 nonprofits and plans to release the remaining $25 million by August for long-term recovery and environmental efforts.
Although no fraud has been proven, Trump announced he would refer the case to the U.S. attorney general, expressing confidence that the matter would be taken seriously.
Trump has long criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wildfire policies, including accusations of water mismanagement—claims Newsom has dismissed as entirely false.
