United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate Presidents Of Maldives, Liberia On Independence Days
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohamed Muizzu of the Republic of the Maldives, and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Republic of Liberia, on the occasion of their countries' Independence Days.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Presidents of the Maldives and Liberia on the occasion.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
