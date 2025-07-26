Thailand Responds To Trump's Ceasefire Call

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, July 27 (IANS) Thailand on Sunday responded to US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire on the Thai-Cambodian border, saying that the country agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place but would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed that "Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had a conversation with President Trump who requested that Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire immediately."

Phumtham told Trump that "Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place. However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," said the statement.

Phumtham asked Trump to convey to the Cambodian side that "Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict," it added.

Clashes in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand began on Thursday, with both sides accusing each other of violating international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday reiterated Cambodia's willingness for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between the armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand.

In a social media post, Hun Manet said he had a phone discussion on Saturday night with US President Donald Trump over the issue of armed clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

During the conversation, Trump expressed his desire not to see war or fighting that would lead to many deaths and injuries on both sides, including soldiers and civilians, and wished to see an immediate ceasefire and peace between the two countries, said Hun Manet.

"In response, I made it clear to Honorable President Donald Trump that Cambodia agreed with the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces," he said.

Hun Manet said he had assigned Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, to discuss with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the ceasefire proposal.