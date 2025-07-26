Thailand Responds To Trump's Ceasefire Call
In a statement released early Sunday, the Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed that "Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had a conversation with President Trump who requested that Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire immediately."
Phumtham told Trump that "Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place. However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," said the statement.
Phumtham asked Trump to convey to the Cambodian side that "Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict," it added.
Clashes in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand began on Thursday, with both sides accusing each other of violating international law, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday reiterated Cambodia's willingness for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between the armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand.
In a social media post, Hun Manet said he had a phone discussion on Saturday night with US President Donald Trump over the issue of armed clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border.
During the conversation, Trump expressed his desire not to see war or fighting that would lead to many deaths and injuries on both sides, including soldiers and civilians, and wished to see an immediate ceasefire and peace between the two countries, said Hun Manet.
"In response, I made it clear to Honorable President Donald Trump that Cambodia agreed with the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces," he said.
Hun Manet said he had assigned Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, to discuss with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the ceasefire proposal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment