Hezbollah Commander Ali Abd Al-Qader Ismail 'Killed' In Israeli Strikes, Claims IDF

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war , the Israel Defence Forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a senior Hezbollah commander – Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail – in the Bint Jbeil sector, reported PTI.

The IDF even claimed that Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail was one of the Hezbollah commanders who were involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, the IDF said,“ELIMINATED: Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail, a senior Hezbollah commander in the Bint Jbeil sector, involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.”

Earlier, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz visited the home of Sheikh Muafak Tarif in Syria's Julis – home of the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.

According to a statement by the Defense Ministry, Katz said the military would work to provide medical assistance to the Druze of southern Syria.

In July, a Handala boat, carrying pro-Palestinian activists and humanitarian aid supplies approached the Gaza Strip , reported The Times of Israel, adding, they sailed from Sicily, following a month after Israel intercepted a different vessel that had made a high-profile attempt to break the maritime blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates Handala, also dispatched the earlier boat Madleen on a mission to challenge Israel's blockade on the Strip.

US response:

The Times of Israel had earlier quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling former hostages and hostage families on Friday that the Donald Trump administration needs to "rethink" its strategy regarding solving the war in Gaza .

Rubio said for the United States, it was necessary to "come to the president with new options" on strategy regarding the war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with captivity survivors and hostage families in Washington on Friday, as per The Times of Israel.

