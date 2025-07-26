Hezbollah Commander Ali Abd Al-Qader Ismail 'Killed' In Israeli Strikes, Claims IDF
The IDF even claimed that Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail was one of the Hezbollah commanders who were involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon.Also Read | Gaza Truce Talks Falter as US and Israel Pull Negotiators
In a post on X, the IDF said,“ELIMINATED: Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail, a senior Hezbollah commander in the Bint Jbeil sector, involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.”
Earlier, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz visited the home of Sheikh Muafak Tarif in Syria's Julis – home of the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel.
According to a statement by the Defense Ministry, Katz said the military would work to provide medical assistance to the Druze of southern Syria.
In July, a Handala boat, carrying pro-Palestinian activists and humanitarian aid supplies approached the Gaza Strip , reported The Times of Israel, adding, they sailed from Sicily, following a month after Israel intercepted a different vessel that had made a high-profile attempt to break the maritime blockade on the Gaza Strip.Also Read | Israel-Gaza war 'must end now', say UK, Canada, 26 other countries
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates Handala, also dispatched the earlier boat Madleen on a mission to challenge Israel's blockade on the Strip.US response:
The Times of Israel had earlier quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling former hostages and hostage families on Friday that the Donald Trump administration needs to "rethink" its strategy regarding solving the war in Gaza .Also Read | Trump-Netanyahu rift? US President 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Gaza
Rubio said for the United States, it was necessary to "come to the president with new options" on strategy regarding the war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with captivity survivors and hostage families in Washington on Friday, as per The Times of Israel.
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment