Pilot, Doctor Arrested For Possessing Unlicenced Ammunition, Illegal Alcohol In Kuwait
In a significant crackdown on illegal weapons and alcohol, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior arrested two airline employees - one a doctor and the other a pilot - on charges of possessing unlicenced ammunition and large quantities of alcoholic beverages.
The operation began at Kuwait International Airport, where customs officers discovered 64 rounds of ammunition in the luggage of a doctor, working for a local airline.
Upon questioning, the doctor admitted that the ammunition was his and claimed that it had been supplied by a second individual - a pilot employed by the same airline.
Based on this lead, security forces apprehended the pilot at the airport. During interrogation, the pilot admitted to what the doctor had said. Authorities got a search warrant for his residence and vehicle and the subsequent search revealed a staggering 500 rounds of unlicenced ammunition hidden at the pilot's home.
Further investigation led to another property owned by the pilot in the Al Shaab Al Bahri area, where authorities uncovered 87 bottles of alcoholic beverages along with materials used for homemade alcohol production. The pilot confessed to producing alcohol at his residence, using supplies ordered from online websites.
Both suspects have been charged and referred to the competent authorities for further legal action.
