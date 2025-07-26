Asia Cup In UAE: India-Pakistan Face-Off On September 14, Full Schedule Out

India and Pakistan will face off at this year's T20 Asia Cup tournament on September 14 at the group stage. Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi, the head of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has announced the schedule of the tournament, which will be held in the UAE in September.

He revealed the schedule shortly after announcing the dates of the tournament and confirming the host country, ending speculation regarding the UAE's possibility to host the tournament once again.

"I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE," said Naqvi on X. "The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th."

He then shared the full schedule, confirming that India and Pakistan will be facing each other on the field. There were speculations over a India-Pakistan face-off in the Asia Cup due to tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

They are one of the biggest money-spinners in sports, and fans across the cricketing world follow every ball when the two bitter rivals clash on a cricket field.

India and Pakistan have not met on either side's soil in a bilateral series since 2012, and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds as part of a compromise deal.

The already-frosty relations took a turn for the worse this year when the two nuclear rivals fought an intense four-day conflict in May, their worst standoff in decades.

Recently, India refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, so it was natural for fans to speculate over the fate of the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup.

The decision to organise the tournament in the UAE was reportedly taken after a high-level ACC meeting which was held in Dhaka on Thursday.

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to attend the Dhaka meeting amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. But the BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla attended the meeting virtually.

Naqvi's announcements have finally put to rest speculations around the host country and a possible India-Pakistan match.

