Assam Governor Calls Industry To Step-Up Investment, Skill Training In North East

MENAFN - KNN India)Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday described the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector as the backbone of India's economy after agriculture, highlighting its central role in the country's economic transformation.

Speaking at the North East MSME Conclave 2025 at NEDFi House in Guwahati, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Governor underscored the sector's potential in unlocking regional and national prosperity.

He noted that indigenous products such as bamboo, tea, silk, and handlooms possess immense potential to become globally competitive through the support and innovation of MSMEs.

Reaffirming Assam's status as the 'Gateway to the East' under India's Act East Policy, the Governor said the region holds strategic importance for building economic and cultural bridges with Southeast Asia.

“This opportunity must be seized, with MSMEs playing a leading role in fostering trade, innovation, and cultural exchange,” he stated.

Governor Acharya called on industry stakeholders to step up investment in the region and focus on youth training, skill development, and expanding global market access for local products.

He urged participants to engage in meaningful dialogue and partnerships, noting that the success of the conclave could“send a message of hope, prosperity, and transformation for generations to come.”

The event focused on strengthening regional MSMEs through collaboration, innovation, and access to national and global opportunities.

