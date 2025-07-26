PM Modi Launches, Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 4,900 Crore In Tamil Nadu
After concluding his visit to the Maldives, Prime Minister Modi landed at the Tuticorin Airport at 7:50 p.m. in a special aircraft. He was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Governor R.N. Ravi, and Union Ministers L. Murugan and Ram Mohan Naidu, among others.
Soon after his arrival, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly developed terminal building of Tuticorin Airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 452 crore. Later, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects across Tamil Nadu, with a cumulative value of Rs 4,900 crore. These projects span key sectors including energy, transport, and logistics.
Among the major initiatives unveiled were, infrastructure projects worth Rs 550 crore in Tuticorin, power transmission works related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, electrification of the Madurai–Bodinayakkanur railway line, power distribution systems for Kudankulam Units 3 and 4, doubling of the railway line between Aralvaimozhi and Nagercoil, doubling of the Nellai-Melapalayam railway section, estimated at Rs 283 crore, a four-lane road development project on the Sethiyathoppu-Cholapuram section, inauguration of the third northern cargo logistics terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, costing Rs 285 crore, doubling of the Nagercoil City-Junction-Kanyakumari railway line and railway projects worth Rs 1,030 crore.
The visit highlights the Centre's focus on boosting connectivity, energy infrastructure, and economic development in southern Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in further events on Sunday, including the millennium celebration of the maritime expedition of the Chola emperor, Rajendra Chola I, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.
