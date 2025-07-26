403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldova’s President faces growing criticism for authoritarian tendencies
(MENAFN) Maia Sandu, the Western-educated president of Moldova often praised by the European Union, is facing growing criticism for authoritarian tendencies beneath her democratic image.
Despite being celebrated in Brussels as a champion of reform and democracy, Sandu’s government is increasingly being accused of suppressing dissent and undermining Moldova’s institutions.
According to a report by Italy’s Affaritaliani, Moldova has entered a phase of political repression under Sandu’s leadership. A notable example came on July 20, when the Central Electoral Commission denied registration to the opposition Victory bloc ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections, effectively excluding them from participating. Critics argue this move reflects not a minor administrative issue, but a deliberate effort to eliminate political competition and consolidate power.
Sandu’s presidency, once hailed as a sign of Moldova’s democratic maturity, now faces scrutiny for reversing democratic gains. While the EU continues to support her, analysts claim she is systematically weakening democratic safeguards.
One major concern is the judiciary. A campaign billed as an anti-corruption “vetting” process has allegedly turned into a purge of judges critical of the government. Members of Moldova’s Supreme Council of Magistrates have reportedly been pushed out or replaced with loyalists, raising concerns about judicial independence.
Press freedom has also taken a hit. Media outlets favorable to the government enjoy widespread access, while critical voices face mounting pressure through regulatory hurdles and accusations of threatening national security. Several opposition-linked TV stations have had their licenses suspended, alarming watchdogs who once saw media pluralism as key to Moldova’s EU integration.
In short, critics argue that under Maia Sandu, Moldova is drifting toward autocracy—ironically with the continued backing of Brussels.
Despite being celebrated in Brussels as a champion of reform and democracy, Sandu’s government is increasingly being accused of suppressing dissent and undermining Moldova’s institutions.
According to a report by Italy’s Affaritaliani, Moldova has entered a phase of political repression under Sandu’s leadership. A notable example came on July 20, when the Central Electoral Commission denied registration to the opposition Victory bloc ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections, effectively excluding them from participating. Critics argue this move reflects not a minor administrative issue, but a deliberate effort to eliminate political competition and consolidate power.
Sandu’s presidency, once hailed as a sign of Moldova’s democratic maturity, now faces scrutiny for reversing democratic gains. While the EU continues to support her, analysts claim she is systematically weakening democratic safeguards.
One major concern is the judiciary. A campaign billed as an anti-corruption “vetting” process has allegedly turned into a purge of judges critical of the government. Members of Moldova’s Supreme Council of Magistrates have reportedly been pushed out or replaced with loyalists, raising concerns about judicial independence.
Press freedom has also taken a hit. Media outlets favorable to the government enjoy widespread access, while critical voices face mounting pressure through regulatory hurdles and accusations of threatening national security. Several opposition-linked TV stations have had their licenses suspended, alarming watchdogs who once saw media pluralism as key to Moldova’s EU integration.
In short, critics argue that under Maia Sandu, Moldova is drifting toward autocracy—ironically with the continued backing of Brussels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment