Moldova’s President faces growing criticism for authoritarian tendencies


2025-07-26 09:06:09
(MENAFN) Maia Sandu, the Western-educated president of Moldova often praised by the European Union, is facing growing criticism for authoritarian tendencies beneath her democratic image.

Despite being celebrated in Brussels as a champion of reform and democracy, Sandu’s government is increasingly being accused of suppressing dissent and undermining Moldova’s institutions.

According to a report by Italy’s Affaritaliani, Moldova has entered a phase of political repression under Sandu’s leadership. A notable example came on July 20, when the Central Electoral Commission denied registration to the opposition Victory bloc ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections, effectively excluding them from participating. Critics argue this move reflects not a minor administrative issue, but a deliberate effort to eliminate political competition and consolidate power.

Sandu’s presidency, once hailed as a sign of Moldova’s democratic maturity, now faces scrutiny for reversing democratic gains. While the EU continues to support her, analysts claim she is systematically weakening democratic safeguards.

One major concern is the judiciary. A campaign billed as an anti-corruption “vetting” process has allegedly turned into a purge of judges critical of the government. Members of Moldova’s Supreme Council of Magistrates have reportedly been pushed out or replaced with loyalists, raising concerns about judicial independence.

Press freedom has also taken a hit. Media outlets favorable to the government enjoy widespread access, while critical voices face mounting pressure through regulatory hurdles and accusations of threatening national security. Several opposition-linked TV stations have had their licenses suspended, alarming watchdogs who once saw media pluralism as key to Moldova’s EU integration.

In short, critics argue that under Maia Sandu, Moldova is drifting toward autocracy—ironically with the continued backing of Brussels.

