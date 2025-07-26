403
Kuwait Airways Reports Six Pct Increase In Q2-'25 Revenues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait Airways announced on Friday achieving revenues of USD 324 million in the second quarter of 2025, marking a six percent increase compared to the first quarter.
Kuwait Airways Corporation reported operating revenues of USD 285 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 14 percent increase compared to the first quarter, according to a statement on its official X platform account.
The company added that operating expenses declined by USD 19.4 million, representing a 20 percent reduction over the same period.
It also noted that the number of departure flights reached 7,063 during second quarter of 2025, marking a nine percent increase compared to the previous quarter, while the total number of passengers transported reached one million.
