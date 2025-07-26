403
Clashes with Cambodia possibly to cause war
(MENAFN) Thailand's acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has warned that ongoing border clashes with Cambodia could potentially escalate into a full-blown war. The warning comes amid a deadly flare-up in a long-standing territorial dispute rooted in colonial-era boundaries.
Tensions reignited in late May following the reported killing of a Cambodian soldier. Since then, both sides have accused each other of sparking violence, and at least 14 Thai civilians have reportedly been killed. Cambodia also claims Thai airstrikes have resulted in civilian deaths, including that of a Buddhist abbot in Oddar Meanchey province.
Thailand’s military confirmed it deployed F-16 fighter jets on Friday to strike Cambodian military targets. Both countries have begun evacuating civilians from affected border regions, displacing over 100,000 people.
Despite calls from global leaders for a ceasefire, fighting has continued. The United Nations Security Council is expected to meet to address the crisis.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his role as current ASEAN chair, said he has spoken to both Thai and Cambodian leaders to urge a halt to hostilities. He praised their openness to dialogue and offered Malaysia’s help in mediating peace.
China, maintaining strong ties with both nations, emphasized that a peaceful resolution serves their long-term interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated Beijing’s neutral stance and encouraged regional stability.
Thailand has downgraded diplomatic ties with Cambodia, though air travel between the two countries continues. Cambodia’s aviation authority has ordered all civilian flights to avoid the conflict zone.
