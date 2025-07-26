403
Third of UK MPs pressure Starmer to acknowledge Palestine
(MENAFN) About one-third of the UK House of Commons has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to officially recognize Palestine, as international pressure grows on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. This call comes in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly, a move criticized by both Israel and the US for potentially strengthening Hamas.
In a letter released Friday, 221 MPs from nine political parties asked Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to grant recognition, emphasizing the UK’s historic role and influence, including its past administration of the Palestine Mandate from 1919 to 1948 and its position on the UN Security Council.
Key cabinet members like Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood are reportedly supporting the recognition effort.
While Starmer acknowledges that recognizing Palestine is an important step, he insists it must be part of a broader strategy that leads to a two-state solution and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Following a call with Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Starmer joined the leaders in calling for a ceasefire and an immediate lifting of aid restrictions into Gaza, while insisting Hamas must disarm and not play a role in Gaza’s future.
Meanwhile, Russia reiterated its longstanding recognition of Palestinian statehood and continues to back a two-state solution in line with international law.
