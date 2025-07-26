Esgbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Reports New Copper Intercepts At Storm Project In Nunavut

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) today provided an update on the 2025 exploration program at the Storm Copper Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut, operated by joint venture partner American West Metals. Eight diamond drill holes totaling 1,786 meters have been completed, including geotechnical holes intersecting unexpected intervals of visual copper sulfide mineralization near the current resource boundary-suggesting strong potential for resource growth. Surface gossans aligned with conductivity anomalies from the MobileMT survey further support the project's expanding prospectivity. With 80% of initial development costs now covered through an agreement with Ocean Partners, CEO Thomas Ullrich said the project is significantly de-risked and poised for continued advancement through pre-feasibility work.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at .

