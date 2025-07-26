Newton Golf (NASDAQ: NWTG) Positioned To Capitalize On Golf's Record Participation And Sales Boom



The company's Newton Motion Shaft, launched in late 2023, has become a go-to choice across the PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour-with over 50 professionals putting it into play. Newton reported 246% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025, driven by surging demand for its shaft technology and growing retail traction.

As summer 2025 gets underway, all signs point to a breakout season for the golf industry. Fueled by strong consumer demand, demographic expansion and increased innovation, golf is expected to lead outdoor retail growth in both participation and equipment sales, and innovative companies such as Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) are positioned to be leaders in the space.

According to the National Golf Foundation (“NGF”), the United States saw a record-breaking 28.1 million on-course golfers in 2024, marking the seventh consecutive year of growth and the largest single-year increase since 2000 ( ). In addition, the number of rounds played surged to...

