SMHS Row- Negligence In Patient Care Won't Be Tolerated: Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday condemned the strike by doctors at SMHS hospital, stating that such actions by which poor patients are made to suffer and move from pillar to post for no fault is“unacceptable” and“not tolerable” at all.

Speaking to media persons at SMHS hospital, Sakina Itoo described the incident as deeply unfortunate, emphasising that such situations should never arise, particularly within hospitals.

She said if any wrongdoing occurs, there are established rules and laws for investigation and action, and these must be strictly followed.“The closure of hospital services and denial of care to patients as a form of protest is both unjustified and unacceptable.”

“Patients who had appointments had to suffer and could not receive treatment because of the closure. In my opinion, this should not happen. There will certainly be an investigation and action will be taken, because what fault do the patients have?” she questioned.

She also said all such matters be resolved strictly within legal and procedural frameworks, involving departmental or police intervention if necessary.

The minister criticised the closure of the operation theatre, emergency services, and patient care wards, terming this as intolerable and contrary to the principles of public health.

She also acknowledged the pressure and challenges faced by doctors, however, stressed for the expectation that medical staff maintain professional conduct and proper behavior at all times, especially towards patients and attendants who are already under distress.

She expressed regret that there are currently insufficient statutory measures to hold doctors accountable for medical negligence, and called for the development of proper legal frameworks to ensure prompt investigation and action in such cases.

She also referenced an incident involving media personnel, emphasising that all complaints, whether from doctors, patients, or journalists, should be subjected to thorough investigation.

To improve transparency and accountability, she said the department will soon issue an order mandating all doctors wear a nameplate clearly indicating their name and specialty-whether they are surgeons, physicians, orthopedists, or otherwise.

She stressed that wearing an apron and identification is essential for both patient reassurance and operational clarity within hospitals.

She also said the government will establish a formal grievance cell at the secretariat level, where both patients and medical professionals can register complaints.