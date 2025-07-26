10 Soldiers Killed As Yemeni Forces Clash With Houthis In Saada

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ADEN, Yemen, Jul 26 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's pro-government forces, said yesterday, they had repelled a large-scale attack, launched by Houthi militia, targeting military positions in the northern province of Saada.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the forces said, they“thwarted a large-scale attack” by Houthis on the Aleb military front, north of Saada province.

The statement said, 10 government soldiers were killed in the confrontation, while“dozens of enemy fighters” were killed or wounded. It added that, bodies of Houthi militants were found scattered across valleys in the area, and three Houthi military vehicles were destroyed.

No immediate response was available from the Houthis, regarding the reported confrontation.

Yemen has remained in a fragile state of calm, since the collapse of a UN-brokered truce, at the end of 2022, with both sides failing to agree on its renewal or expansion.

The conflict, which began in late 2014, has killed hundreds of thousands, and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to UN estimates.– NNN-SABA