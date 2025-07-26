Dealing With Wildfires Requires A Whole-Of-Society Approach

MENAFN - The Conversation) As the summer heat intensifies, people across Canada are facing the full brunt of wildfire season. Communities are being evacuated and properties are being destroyed as fires grow in size.

Over the past decade, wildfires in Canada have broken numerous records , including the area burned in the largest single fire in recent history.

More frequent fires are unsettling communities, causing rapid changes to ecosystems and having a negative impact on society and our economy.

Increased wildfire risk is driven by a variety of factors , including more extreme fire weather (high temperatures, low humidity and powerful winds) made worse by climate change, fire deficits , the accumulation of fuels like trees and other organic materials on the landscape and changing land-use and settlement patterns.

Our new research from the POLIS Wildfire Resilience Project at the University of Victoria explores how beneficial fires - fire that maximizes ecological benefits and minimizes risks to communities - can help build wildfire resilience .

People watch the Dryden Creek wildfire from a pedestrian bridge in Squamish, B.C., in June 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

What are beneficial fires?

Fire is a natural, necessary and inevitable part of many ecosystems in Canada. Historically, wildfire created a mosaic of diverse ecosystems and habitat conditions, which supported healthy watersheds and contributed to the cultures and livelihoods of Indigenous Peoples.

Beneficial fire typically includes Indigenous cultural burning , prescribed fire and managed wildfire. These fires are managed for their ecological, cultural and community benefits, while minimizing adverse effects.

One reason we're seeing more catastrophic fires now is because of a history of widespread wildfire suppression , which can allow fuels to accumulate. When fuels accumulate, the risk from wildfire increases.

In certain places and contexts, suppression remains the appropriate approach. It will continue to play a critical role in keeping communities safe and conserving ecosystem services like clean water and special places. But suppression alone is not viable or desirable. Instead, a suite of proactive actions from a variety of stakeholders is required.

In British Columbia, Indigenous communities are returning cultural burning to their territories. A burn by the ʔaq̓am First Nation , with support from the BC Wildfire Service and local fire departments, was credited with helping save lives and homes from the St. Mary's wildfire in summer 2024.

Later in 2024, portions of a wildfire near the Wet'suwet'en community of Witset were allowed to burn while firefighting efforts focused on the part of the fire that threatened the community. This approach protected the village of Witset while still allowing the fire to create ecological benefits.

Despite increasing awareness that some fires are beneficial, community opposition to cultural and prescribed fires - as well as to letting wildfires burn - persists. This opposition stems from a longstanding fears of fire and the very real threats posed to communities, people and property.

A water bomber aircraft battles a wildfire in southeast Manitoba in May 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Manitoba government

A whole-of-society approach

Until people feel safe from wildfire, the ability to return fire to the landscape will be limited and pressure for maximum suppression will likely continue. However, when people feel safe in their homes and communities, they may be more likely to accept more beneficial fire on the landscape.

Risk reduction programs, such as FireSmart , take a holistic approach to wildfire resilience and include practical measures proven to reduce property loss.

Homeowners who live near fire-prone ecosystems (referred to as the wildland-urban interface ) can take simple actions, such as removing flammable material within 1.5 metres of buildings, while communities can plan effective evacuation routes.

Experience in other jurisdictions indicates that voluntary measures, like FireSmart, are more effective when combined with mandatory minimum standards for fire-resistant building construction, vegetation management and landscaping.

Reducing risk and increasing beneficial fires requires co-ordinated action from a diverse array of parties. For example, creating home-hardening requirements demands updated provincial building codes and local government plans that consider wildfire resilience.

When a diverse array of entities is required to work towards a common goal, co-ordination and collaboration are vital and a whole-of-society approach is required. This type of approach fosters innovation, local agency and broader accountability - ultimately resulting in better outcomes on the ground.

There are calls for this approach at national and international levels. Recent examples include the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' Canadian Wildland Fire Prevention and Mitigation Strategy and the G7 Kananaskis Wildfire Charter .

Smoke from the Dryden Creek Wildfire, just north of Squamish, B.C., in June 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Diverse actions needed

Crown governments have historically worked in a top-down wildfire management model: provincial and territorial governments are in charge and select partners, such as industry, have been engaged to carry out specific actions.

We are beginning to see a shift to greater sharing of responsibilities, partnerships, recognition of Indigenous authorities and increased local action. For example, B.C. has committed to “integrate traditional practices and cultural uses of fire into wildfire prevention and land management practices and support the reintroduction of strategized burning.”

As Canadians face another intense wildfire season, in which we've already experienced loss of life and property, meaningful action across all of society is essential.

Provincial governments must work in collaboration with Indigenous, local and federal governments, as well as industry, civil society, practitioners, local experts and communities.

Individuals can take action to reduce the risk to their homes by managing the vegetation around their homes and using more fire-resistant building materials. Communities can engage in risk reduction and resilience planning . And governments at all levels can facilitate changes in how we manage our landscape to increase beneficial fires.

Taken together, these diverse actions across all of society will be crucial for protecting people and ecosystems as we all learn to live with fire.