Azerbaijani And Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Security And Peace Process

2025-07-26 05:40:19
On July 25, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Azernews reports, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed key issues stemming from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations. The ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also a central topic of discussion.

The ministers reviewed regional and global security challenges and expressed satisfaction with the continued success of the Azerbaijan–Turkiye partnership, which is based on deep-rooted brotherhood and strategic alliance.

Minister Bayramov briefed Fidan in detail on the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, including existing obstacles and efforts underway to overcome them.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

