Azerbaijani And Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Security And Peace Process
On July 25, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
Azernews reports, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed key issues stemming from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations. The ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also a central topic of discussion.
The ministers reviewed regional and global security challenges and expressed satisfaction with the continued success of the Azerbaijan–Turkiye partnership, which is based on deep-rooted brotherhood and strategic alliance.
Minister Bayramov briefed Fidan in detail on the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, including existing obstacles and efforts underway to overcome them.
The conversation also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment