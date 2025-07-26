403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German FM issues new threat against Russia
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has suggested that Ukraine will soon be equipped to launch strikes on targets within Russian territory, hinting at the possible delivery of long-range weapons that Moscow has warned could escalate the war.
In an interview with Die Zeit on Wednesday, Wadephul didn’t name specific systems but appeared to allude to the Taurus missile—a long-range weapon with a range of up to 500 kilometers, capable of hitting targets deep inside Russia. “Ukraine will also have the means to strike back into Russian territory,” he said, adding that Germany would not inform President Vladimir Putin about which systems are being sent.
Wadephul said he had hesitated to comment on the Taurus missile debate due to the system’s technical complexity, which has delayed a final decision.
Russia has consistently warned that supplying such weapons would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict. Moscow has condemned all Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they extend the war and raise the risk of wider confrontation.
Germany has so far held back from sending Taurus missiles. Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly blocked the transfer, citing fears of escalation. His successor, Friedrich Merz, who took office in May, has adopted a tougher stance on Russia and has stated that diplomacy with Moscow has reached its limits. He has reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to military support for Ukraine. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Merz of fueling tensions by dismissing diplomatic efforts.
Despite public resistance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently reiterated that Berlin is not currently sending Taurus missiles. However, senior German General Christian Freuding revealed that Ukraine will soon receive its first shipment of long-range missiles funded by Germany, though he did not specify which type. Freuding suggested Ukrainian forces could use them to target Russian airfields and arms factories to relieve pressure along the front lines.
In an interview with Die Zeit on Wednesday, Wadephul didn’t name specific systems but appeared to allude to the Taurus missile—a long-range weapon with a range of up to 500 kilometers, capable of hitting targets deep inside Russia. “Ukraine will also have the means to strike back into Russian territory,” he said, adding that Germany would not inform President Vladimir Putin about which systems are being sent.
Wadephul said he had hesitated to comment on the Taurus missile debate due to the system’s technical complexity, which has delayed a final decision.
Russia has consistently warned that supplying such weapons would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict. Moscow has condemned all Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they extend the war and raise the risk of wider confrontation.
Germany has so far held back from sending Taurus missiles. Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly blocked the transfer, citing fears of escalation. His successor, Friedrich Merz, who took office in May, has adopted a tougher stance on Russia and has stated that diplomacy with Moscow has reached its limits. He has reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to military support for Ukraine. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Merz of fueling tensions by dismissing diplomatic efforts.
Despite public resistance, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently reiterated that Berlin is not currently sending Taurus missiles. However, senior German General Christian Freuding revealed that Ukraine will soon receive its first shipment of long-range missiles funded by Germany, though he did not specify which type. Freuding suggested Ukrainian forces could use them to target Russian airfields and arms factories to relieve pressure along the front lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment