Enemy Attacks Kamianske In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Causes Fire Outbreak

2025-07-26 05:39:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“There was a loud noise in Kamianske. The enemy carried out a missile attack,” he wrote.

The attack caused a fire in the city.

The information is being verified, the official added.

As reported, on the evening of July 25, during an air raid alert in Dnipro, explosions were heard.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

