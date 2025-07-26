Tajikistan's AI Resolution Gains Global Backing At UN General Assembly
The proposal was originally presented by President Emomali Rahmon during the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on 24 September 2024.
Backed by consensus among UN Member States, the resolution represents an important step toward establishing a global framework for the ethical and secure use of AI. It calls for the development of self-regulation mechanisms and responsible governance of AI technologies at both regional and national levels.
The resolution also highlights key strategies to harness AI technologies to promote sustainable development in Central Asia. A central element is the proposed creation of a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe to coordinate collaborative AI initiatives across the region.
These measures aim to foster safe, reliable, and trustworthy AI systems by balancing regulation, innovation, and internal oversight mechanisms. The Regional AI Center is expected to facilitate several initiatives, including:
Supporting joint AI education programs and regional technology parks for AI startups;
Promoting collaborative AI research among universities, scientists, and laboratories in Central Asia;
Creating a shared network of data centers to improve access to AI computing resources across countries;
Harmonizing national AI monitoring efforts to adopt common principles for coordinated and responsible AI governance;
Advancing global AI projects in partnership with international organizations.
