Vonage Receives Recognition From Gartner® For Communications Platform As A Service: Named A Customers' Choice And A Visionary

Customers worldwide recommend Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), receiving a Gartner Customers' Choice recognition; company recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer, and named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM, for CPaaS.

Vonage's innovative network-powered Communications APIs provide businesses and developers with the building blocks to create personalized, high-impact customer experiences. This includes solutions that enable companies to integrate real-time video consultations into their applications for services such as telehealth, or enable instant notifications and silent authentication for secure online transactions, and more.

"Our commitment is to empower businesses with advanced technologies that enable exceptional customer experiences across digital touchpoints," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By harnessing AI and focusing on significant innovation, we empower developers and businesses to build solutions that meet today's demands and anticipate tomorrow's needs. In our opinion, this recognition from Gartner reinforces our approach, while the trust and feedback from our customers validates the meaningful impact our solutions have on their success."

With continued investments in innovation, including AI initiatives across its platform, and a focus on improvements to its anti-fraud capabilities and security, Vonage has made several strategic decisions to support high-margin growth objectives. These include refinement of its geographic focus and prioritization of R&D investments that increase portfolio capabilities and create value and greater business impact for its customers. This strategy reflects Vonage's customer-centric approach, dedicated to delivering consistent, dependable, and forward-thinking communication solutions that empower businesses to scale, create operational efficiencies and enhance customer experiences.

Additionally, Vonage was recognized in all areas of the Gartner 2025 Critical Capabilities report, a companion to the CPaaS Magic QuadrantTM.

Vonage also earned a 93% Willingness to Recommend score in the Gartner Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer report for CPaaS as of 30 September 2024 based on 41 reviews - one of only two vendors to be named a Customers' Choice.

Customer reviews included:

5 star - "Exploring the Versatility of Vonage's Developer-Friendly Communications APIs "

5 star - "Vonage Provides a Robust and Flexible Communication Platform "

5 star - "Simple, Fast Setup and Continually Advancing Technology to Ensure Market Relevance "

5 star - "Maximizing Efficiency with Vonage: A User Experience "

5 star - "Highly Customizable Platform with Excellent Support "

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs.

Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube/vonage .

