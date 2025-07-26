403
Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Areas - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 25 (Petra)-- Most places will see comparatively hot weather on Friday, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing particularly scorching temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Moderate-speed, northwesterly winds will occasionally become active and cause dust storms in the Badia regions.
Eastern Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures today are 34–26 degrees Celsius, western Amman's are 32–24, the northern highlands are 30–20, the Shara highlands are 31–18, the Badia regions are 37–24, the plains regions are 34–26, the northern Jordan Valley is 41–23, the southern Jordan Valley is 44–29, the Dead Sea is 42–28, and the Gulf of Aqaba is 42–29 degrees Celsius.
