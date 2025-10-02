Costa On Ukraine's EU Integration Progress: Now It Is EU's Turn To Deliver
"We are also paving the way for Ukraine's membership of the European Union. Ukraine has been delivering on EU accession related reforms, and the Commission has recognized this. Now it is the EU's turn to deliver. Because enlargement is a merit-based process. And because enlargement will make Europe stronger," Costa said.Read also: Technical preparation for Ukraine's accession to EU progressing at record pace – Commissioner Kos
He noted that the summit also addressed a new 19th sanctions package, targeting Russian banks, the shadow fleet, cryptocurrency, and oil export revenues.
Another key topic of discussion was providing Ukraine with large-scale financial assistance using frozen Russian assets.
"Russia has to understand that Ukraine's partners, including its European partners, have the will and the means to continue supporting it until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Costa said.
