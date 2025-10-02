Russia Launches 587 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, One Civilian Injured
He said a 73-year-old man was injured during an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district.
Russian forces conducted five airstrikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Poltavka, and Hirke.
A total of 380 UAVs of various types, mostly FPV drones, targeted Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Bilohiria.Read also: Injury toll from Russian missile strike on Balakliia rises to 10
There were also five MLRS attacks on Plavni, Poltavka, and Novoandriivka.
Additionally, 197 artillery strikes hit the areas of Mahdalynivka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Bilohiria.
Authorities received 13 reports of damaged houses and outbuildings.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
