Deliberate Obstruction Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Is Flagrant Violation Of International Law- Canadian Prime Minister

2025-07-26 05:31:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the Israeli occupation's deliberate obstruction of the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
In a post on the social media platform X today, Carney considered the deliberate denial of aid to civilians suffering from hunger in Gaza a flagrant violation of international law, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip and the release of the hostages.
The Canadian Prime Minister reiterated his country's support for the "two-state solution" as the only way to achieve sustainable peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis, affirming his country's commitment to intensive work on this path, including participation in the high-level United Nations conference on the two-state solution scheduled to be held in New York next week.

