Oral & Facial Surgeons Of Arizona Offering Alternative Implant Solutions For Severe Bone Loss

Individuals experiencing significant jawbone loss now have access to alternative tooth replacement options through Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona. Led by Dr. Golding, the Tempe-based oral surgery practice is providing specialized treatments such as Zygomatic Implants for patients who are not candidates for traditional implant surgery.

Severe jawbone deterioration often prevents the placement of conventional implants, particularly when the bone volume is insufficient. This condition is commonly seen in patients who have gone extended periods with missing teeth or have medical conditions affecting bone density. Traditional solutions often involve bone grafting, which can extend treatment time and recovery.

To address these challenges, Dr. Golding is offering implant alternatives designed for patients with limited bone structure. One such method, Zygomatic implants, utilizes the dense bone in the cheek (zygoma) rather than the jaw to secure the implant. This technique allows for missing tooth replacement in cases where standard implants are not feasible.

“Many patients assume that once bone loss reaches a certain point, implant options are no longer possible,” said Dr. Golding.“Zygomatic implants allow us to provide a stable, long-term solution by anchoring into bone that remains intact, even in severe cases.”

These longer implants are positioned at an angle to engage the zygomatic bone, offering structural support without the need for grafting. This can be particularly beneficial for patients who have worn dentures for years or experienced advanced resorption of the jaw.

In addition to Zygomatic implants, the practice evaluates each individual's condition to determine suitable implant alternatives based on overall health, bone structure, and functional needs. The goal is to provide safe and predictable outcomes, even in complex cases.

The growing interest in long-term tooth replacement has emphasized the importance of expanding treatment options for patients who may not meet traditional implant candidacy requirements. With a focus on comprehensive evaluations and customized care plans, Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona continues to address this need in the Tempe community.