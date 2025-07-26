403
Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc Brings A Taste Of French Elegance To Karnataka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 25 July 2025 – Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, the iconic French beer, is officially launched in Karnataka, bringing its signature style and refreshing taste to Bengaluru's dynamic and evolving beer scene. Known for its elegant blue bottle and crisp citrus flavours, 1664 Blanc introduces a refined yet playful twist to the super-premium beer segment.
Crafted with French finesse, 1664 Blanc offers a delicately balanced flavor profile. With an ABV of under 5%, the beer is light and smooth, featuring subtle hints of citrus, exotic fruits, coriander, and white peach. It's refreshing character, combined with a whisper of flavour from fine hops, creates a uniquely enjoyable drinking experience. It is perfect for warm evenings, celebrations, or casual moments of indulgence.
Partha Sarathi Jha, VP Marketing, Carlsberg India, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to bring 1664 Blanc to Karnataka, a region that continues to embrace global lifestyle trends and premium experiences. With its French heritage, iconic blue packaging, and unmistakable flavour, 1664 Blanc stands for Good Taste with a Twist. We are confident it will resonate with consumers seeking sophistication, quality, and a touch of flair."
As Indian consumers increasingly explore beers that offer meaning and experience, 1664 Blanc appeals to a new generation of connoisseurs with global palates. Whether enjoyed with gourmet food, amidst the energy of city nightlife, or during festive gatherings, the brand represents the perfect harmony of elegance and fun.
Already available in select states including Maharashtra, Goa, and Chandigarh, 1664 Blanc is now making its way into Karnataka's finest bars, upscale restaurants, and premium retail outlets. As the super-premium beer category gains momentum across India, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc is poised to be a standout favorite among discerning drinkers.
A Legacy of Excellence Since 1664
Kronenbourg's story began in 1664, when Jérôme Hatt, a newly certified Master Brewer, crafted his first brew in Strasbourg, France. Today, 1664 Blanc continues that legacy, brewed with high-quality ingredients including the rare Strisselspalt hops, known as the "caviar of hops" and its signature citrus twist. With a presence in over 70 countries, 1664 Blanc is celebrated globally for its refined taste and unmistakable style.
About Carlsberg India
Carlsberg India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group, one of the world's most respected brewing companies, headquartered in Denmark. With a legacy that spans over 178 years, the Carlsberg Group is governed by the Carlsberg Foundation, a not-for-profit entity that reinvests dividends into advancing science, the arts, and sustainable development globally. This unique ownership structure reflects the Group's purpose: Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow.
Carlsberg India was established in 2007 and has since become a key player in India's premium and super-premium beer segments. The company operates eight state-of-the-art breweries across the country and collaborates with a network of contract manufacturing partners to ensure wide-reaching availability and consistent quality. Its diverse portfolio of brands caters to a broad spectrum of Indian beer lovers, featuring offerings such as Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong, Tuborg Ice Draft, Tuborg Classic, and the iconic 1664 Blanc.
Rooted in a pioneering spirit, Carlsberg's legacy of scientific innovation includes landmark contributions like the invention of the pH scale and advancements in yeast purification, innovations that continue to influence brewing science to this day. This deep commitment to quality and research remains central to Carlsberg India's brewing philosophy.
