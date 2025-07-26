Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Affirms Support For Arab Youth Namely The Athletes

2025-07-26 05:20:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab League, marking the Arab Sports Day that falls tomorrow (Saturday), affirmed on Friday its pledge to support Arab youth namely the athletes in attaining their aspirations.
Athletes are the driving force for the Arab nation, the Arab League said in a statement on the occasion, indicating that they can play a role in achieving progress, prosperity and disseminating values such as tolerance and cooperation among the Arab peoples.
Celebrating this occasion emanates from the Arab League's advocacy of the necessity to boost the youth participation in sports activities and enhance the spirit to play and compete honestly, it said.
The Arab Youth and Sports Council had declared July 26 as the date to celebrate the annual occasion.
Each Arab state is entitled to celebrate the Arab Sports Day independently. However, the Arab League's social affairs and youth department coordinates organizing celebrations with the Arab countries' ministries of sports and youth. (end)
