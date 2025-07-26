'Sakamoto Days', 'Superboys Of Malegaon', 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', 'Heat': Our Top Picks For The Weekend Watch

Sakamoto Days

Netflix | 13 Episodes | Anime

What happens when the ultimate assassin falls in love with a violence-hating woman? Well, he retires of course. And, if Sakamoto Days is to be believed, gets married to the woman and has a child, then opens up a grocery store and puts on tonnes of weight. And everything is wonderful. Until his past starts catching up with him and his former employers put out a bounty on his head, and his ex-colleagues make an appearance. He does have some allies though – Shin, the mind reader with moves, and Lu Shaotang, who should never be given a hard beverage. Quirky, comic, and with some fight scenes thrown in, this series isn't one that will make you think a lot; it will however, tug at your heartstrings as much as it will at your smile.

For fans of: Dragon Ball Z, One-Punch Man, Great Teacher Onizuka

By Karishma Nandkeolyar

Superboys of Malegaon

Amazon Prime Video | Hindi Feature Film

There's something about an underdog story that always touches your heart. And Superboys of Malegaon is one of those rare gems that manages to be thoroughly entertaining, moving, and unexpectedly inspiring - all in under two hours. Inspired by the cult documentary Supermen of Malegaon, this fictionalised take follows Nasir, a small-town video parlour owner who decides to make his own superhero film with a motley crew of friends and barely any resources. But what starts as a low-budget parody quickly becomes a beautiful tale of what happens when dreams take flight. Literally.

And just when you think it can't surprise you any further, the film delivers one of the most touching finale sequences I've come across recently. That moment with Shashank Arora as Shafique will catch you off guard in the best way - and for a brief moment - give you wings to fly. Be prepared to bawl your eyes out.

For fans of: Heartwarming indie films

By Somya Mehta

Thalaivan Thalaivii

UAE cinemas | Tamil feature film | Rom-com

When two of Indian cinema's most versatile actors team up for a romantic comedy, you better take note. Especially when they're Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. Going by its trailer, the two play an argumentative couple, navigating life's intricacies (think: food and marital friction) with adequate doses of side-splitting humour.

The makers of the movie, out in UAE cinemas on July 25, have amped up the hype, revealing little. Sethupathi, going by the teaser, runs a restaurant and is adept at making "parottas", but is unable to defend verbal volleys from his wife. Fun fact: he trained under real-life parotta makers to get into character. Menen plays his feisty and affectionate spouse with elan. Watch the fireworks come alive on screen in this Pandiraj's production, the director who gave us the the rural dramas Kadaikutty Singam, Namma Veetu Pillai.

For fans of: Rom-coms

By Rajagopalan Venkataraman

Heat (1995)

Netflix | Crime / Drama / Action

Before superhero crossovers and cinematic universes, which you'll see in cinemas this weekend, there was Heat - the first time Al Pacino and Robert De Niro shared the screen in a face-off that became iconic.

Directed by Michael Mann, this isn't just a cops-and-robbers movie - it's a moody, methodical deep-dive into obsession, loneliness, and professionalism on both sides of the law. De Niro plays a master thief. Pacino, the detective on his tail. Their coffee-shop scene alone? Worth the watch. The film is stylish, sharp, and still one of the best crime thrillers ever made. Runtime is 2h 50m, but every minute counts

For fans of: Collateral, classic cinema

By Husain Rizvi