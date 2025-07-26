There Are Only 70 Mille Miglia Classic Chronographs In The World
The Mille Miglia was more than just a race. It was a national obsession, a moving theatre of speed and resolve that unfolded across 1,000 miles of Italy's towns and countryside, from Brescia to Rome and back. Between 1927 and 1957, it played out on public roads with little more than bravery and precision keeping cars and their drivers on course. It lured the finest drivers and manufacturers of the day, but its true allure lay in its unforgiving nature. With no barriers between racers and the cheering crowds, and no margin for error on narrow, twisting roads, it was as much a battle of nerve as it was of horsepower. La corsa più bella del mondo, they called it. The most beautiful race in the world.
On a sun-soaked day in May 1955, the legendary Sir Stirling Moss - arguably the greatest driver never to win a Formula One championship - and his bearded navigator, motorsport journalist Denis Jenkinson, etched their names into racing folklore. Behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, the duo blazed through the 22nd edition of the Mille Miglia at a staggering average speed of 98 miles per hour. Their final time? Ten hours, seven minutes, and 48 seconds. Seventy years on, that record remains untouched.Recommended For You
To mark that remarkable feat, Chopard has unveiled a timepiece that captures both the spirit of the race and the elegance of its most famous champion. The Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Tribute to Moss is limited to just 70 pieces - one for each year since the historic victory.
The watch is housed in a 40.5mm case made from Lucent Steel, Chopard's proprietary alloy known for its ethical sourcing and remarkable durability. The material, like the man it honours, is understated yet quietly enduring. Vintage design details are thoughtfully woven throughout - piston-style pushers evoke classic engine components, while the screw-down crown recalls the shape of a fuel tank cap. The case curves with a purposeful fluidity, echoing an era when form gracefully followed function.
The opaline silver dial is a clear nod to the 300 SLR that Moss drove. Around the dial's edge, a peripheral tachymeter scale frames the scene, with a red-tipped chronograph seconds hand nodding to the signature 1000 Miglia arrow just beneath 12 o'clock. With its tricompax chronograph layout - counters at three, six, and nine o'clock - and luminous Arabic numerals and baton hands, the dial blends legibility with period character. It's handsome in that effortlessly utilitarian way vintage racing instruments tend to be.
Inside beats a COSC-certified self-winding chronograph movement, offering a 54-hour power reserve and ticking at a crisp 28,800 vibrations per hour. It's a workhorse with pedigree - just what you'd expect in a Mille Miglia edition. Turn the watch over and the sapphire crystal caseback reveals both the calibre and a finely etched tribute: race date, time taken, and the national emblem of Moss's homeland - the Union Jack - and a chequered flag intertwined.
The brown calfskin strap, with its tone-on-tone stitching and pin buckle, looks ready for a spirited drive in a classic open-top.
The Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Tribute to Moss is no showy anniversary piece. It's a measured and meaningful homage to a man, a machine, and a moment in motorsport that still stirs the soul seven decades on. For those drawn to the crossroads of racing and fine watchmaking, Chopard's latest creation is a gritty nod to greatness worth considering.
