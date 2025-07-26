UAE: Meet The First Emirati Girl Signed By A Professional MMA League At Just 17

It's not every day that a 17-year-old makes history. And yet, here she is - Zamzam Al Hammadi, the name now etched into the record books as the first Emirati woman to be signed by a professional MMA league, the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

From the local mats of Abu Dhabi to the global arena, Zamzam's journey, however, isn't just her own. It's a collective one - carrying the hopes of a generation, the weight of a legacy, and the dreams of countless young girls in the GCC who, for the first time, can see themselves in her.

“When I received the news, I immediately thought of how far the journey has taken me, from local competitions to a global stage,” Zamzam says, pausing with a smile.“Being signed by PFL wasn't just a personal milestone. It was a moment of prominence, pride and a deep sense of gratitude. It was a signal that the world has started to recognise the potential of Emirati women in MMA.”

That recognition, though, hasn't come overnight.

Zamzam's life has never followed the path of least resistance. Raised in a household that defied expectations, with a mother - Nada Al Nuaymi - who herself fought against societal norms and stage 2 cancer , and a younger sister, Ghala, who trains alongside her, Zamzam has grown up surrounded by strength, and pressure, in equal parts.

Her mother's eyes welled up when she shared the news of her PFL signing.“It was tears of joy. She told me, 'You've made our whole family proud, but more importantly you've made history for your country," says Zamzam. "And Inshallah you're going to achieve more to be the pride of the country, and a name in the world that no one is going to forget.'”

In the Middle East, the power of such representation is not only crucial but can also be felt in more ways than one. The sight of a young Arab woman walking into a professional MMA cage doesn't just challenge stereotypes, it shatters them for generations to come, and Zamzam is fully aware of that weight.

“For the future, it serves as proof that all Emirati girls can achieve what I've managed to achieve and even more,” she says.“It is a door opening for every girl who dares to dream big.”

Her journey mirrors that of Hattan Alsaif , the first Saudi female to sign with a pro MMA league. Where Hattan opened a door in the Kingdom, Zamzam is now kicking it down in the UAE. And together, it marks the beginning of something bigger for the region.

“I know it comes with pressure,” Zamzam admits.“But it also comes with purpose. Because I know how I'm going to carry myself, how I'm going to fight, and how I'm going to lead. And it's not a burden, it's an honour. To be the one who is going to shape this for others, especially for young Emirati girls who are out there dreaming the same dream I have.”

The leap from amateur circuits to the professional league is steep, even for the most gifted athletes. So, what does it take for a teenage girl to do it as a first in her country?“The transition wasn't easy,” says Zamzam.“The pace, the intensity, the selection in the pro league, it's on another level. But the defining moment came when I looked across the cage at a seasoned fighter and I didn't feel fear. I felt prepared. That's when I knew I was ready to take that leap of faith.”

However, this grit and readiness comes from years of dedication - years where she and her sister trained together, fought together, and most importantly, failed and rose together.“[Ghala and I] study our mistakes together, we celebrate each other. Working on this path together side by side is a blessing. Inshallah, we're going to stay on this path, and we're going to achieve more and more in the future,” she adds.“Maybe she'll even take two steps ahead of me and I'll cheer her on all the same.”

Signing with a league like PFL means the game has now changed for the teen athlete. When asked what she's done to level up accordingly, she responds,“My routine now is way more advanced. It's about mastering strategy, nutrition, recovery, and mindset. I now train with a full team - coaches, a nutritionist, mental performance specialists. Every detail counts at this level.”

But what hasn't changed is the heart.“The kind of fighter I want to be known as is smart, fearless, and highly technical,” she adds.“Someone who brings heart and discipline. My fans can expect sharp striking, relentless pressure, and a spirit that doesn't back down.” A philosophy she recalls being instilled by her mother from a very young age.“My mother always says, 'You don't just fight for yourself. You fight for your community. Your country.'”

If you ask her what's surprised her the most since the signing, Zamzam doesn't hesitate.“The support,” she says.“From my gym to the federation to the fans. The encouragement has been overwhelming. It surprised me how ready the community was to embrace this step. It shows the UAE is truly invested in building champions, across all levels.”

This investment truly makes all the difference because change rarely happens in silos. It happens when institutions, families, and young women move in sync, building just enough momentum to keep pushing boundaries.

The signing of this contract comes as the fruit of the sustained movement the Hammadi family has nurtured over many years.

In fact, before this record-breaking moment, Zamzam and her younger sister had already carved a name for themselves on the amateur circuit - staking their claim long before the professional spotlight found them.

Zamzam previously captured the spotlight when she took the title off a Ukrainian champion who had held it for two consecutive years, while the younger sibling, Ghala, stunned audiences with a record-setting fastest submission IMMAF World Championships (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation).

But beneath all the accolades and adulation, what really matters most to the young fighter is building a legacy for herself, her family and her nation.

“Your dreams are valid,” says Zamzam.“Whether it's in the cage, the classroom or anywhere else. Just don't let fear hold you back. You have the strength of generations behind you, and the future is yours to shape. Inshallah, you're going to achieve what you want, if you put it in your mind.”

And that's the thing about dreams like hers. Once one girl does it, it doesn't stay her dream alone. It becomes a shared vision, an invitation to others to join in and become part of a movement.

Because somewhere, soon enough, another little girl in the GCC will slip on a fresh pair of gloves for the first time, watching Zamzam step into the cage and thinking - not“maybe I could” but“I will”. And when she does, perhaps that will be a 'bout' already won!