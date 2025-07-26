Dubai: This Summer Camp Offers People Of Determination Safe Space To Interact Since 1999

At an inclusive summer camp in Dubai for people of determination (POD), four-year old Nepalese boy Divyan Bajracharya, who has cerebral palsy, sits excitedly with other participants. Aided by his mother Ishwori, Divyan kicks the bowling ball and strikes down a few pins. Ecstatic with his first bowling experience, he conveys his joy through a lopsided grin and frantic hand gestures.

Now, in its 26th year, this summer camp run by the Special Families Support Group (SFS) offers daytrips, community bonding to PODs and their family members. More than 100 participants are enrolled on the two-month camp held in July and August. Their first outing was attended by over 60 members.

For Divyan and Ishwori, the day had started early. They first walked from their home in Bur Dubai to board the metro for an hour-long journey, culminating in a bus ride to reach the bowling centre.“Divyan is very happy when he gets to go out. This summer camp experience along with the other SFS members feels like a family outing to me,” Ishwori, who is a single mother, shared with Khaleej Times.

Next to Divyan, patiently awaiting his turn was Mubashir Bahadur, 24, who took a day off from work to be part of the camp's first outing. The Indian expat with autism, was accompanied by both his parents. His mom, Fauzia shared that he has been a regular at the camp for the past few years.

“Although my son does not communicate much with others, he feels a sense of security among the familiar group of people at the camp. Last year, he enjoyed visiting the Butterfly Park in Sharjah, the Chillout Ice Lounge, in Dubai, and the Museum of Future,” she added.

Safe space

First founded in 1999, by Dubai resident Gulshan Kavarana, SFS offers a supportive and safe space for people with special needs and their families. Kavarana recollects that their first summer camp began with just 35 members at the Jumeirah home of a patron called Jeroo Gupta.

“Many families struggle to entertain their PODs during the scorching summer months. Some prefer not to travel due to the unique needs of their loved ones. Recognising these challenges, we introduced the summer camp in 1999,” said Kavarana.

Initially, the camp was held in homes and later in schools, but eventually she and her group members realised that PODs mostly enjoyed outdoor visits. Now, the camp primarily involves outings to well-known fun places in the UAE.

A significant aspect of the camp hinges on the generosity of the community, who selflessly arrange free access to several venues enabling a memorable trip for not only the special needs individuals but also for their siblings and other family members.

“When we started the camp, there were no POD cards . We would request venues for free entry, and most would oblige. For many families the camp is the highlight of the summer in the UAE. Over the years, along with participants from Dubai, many others joined in from Sharjah and Ajman,” Kavarana noted.

Muhammad Hamza, 30, from Pakistan with mild intellectual disability, had been counting days to attend the bowling event. He had his bag packed days before the trip so that he would not miss the bus that would take him from his home in Ajman to the bowling venue.“The summer camp is a great opportunity for him to explore interesting places in the UAE that he would otherwise be unable to visit,” said his mother, Shameem Akhtar.

Where will they go?

This year, the camp participants are scheduled to visit the newly opened House of Hype, the Museum of Candy, the Museum of Illusions, Aya Universe, Arte Museum, the Dubai Dolphinarium, among several other leisure spots.

Preparations for the summer camp begin in May when volunteers start sending emails to venues to arrange entry tickets. For the past four years a majority of the organisational work has been handled by SFS member, Sharan Anil.

Despite battling health challenges associated with muscular dystrophy, Sharan sends emails and makes follow-up phone calls from his adjustable bed.“As I am unable to sit for more than two to three hours at a stretch due to the pressure sores in my body, I cannot attend the summer camp. Yet helping out with its management gives me immense motivation and satisfaction,” Sharan shared.

Each outing of the camp is an invaluable experience for all the PODs. Being part of a community and engaging in recreation activities is vital for their well-being. Besides improving their physical and mental health, it boosts their self-esteem and gives them a sense of belonging.

At the bowling event, Pakistani expat Savita Kumar, a volunteer and mother of teenager Eshaan with autism, pointed out:“Thanks to the camp, my son is happily engaged through the summer months and not sitting isolated at home. Most of all in this inclusive group, there is no judgement of anyone's behaviour; instead, there is incredible support for each individual's needs.”