EU citizens belive corruption is widespread within their nations

A recent Eurobarometer poll has found that nearly seven in ten Europeans believe corruption is widespread within their countries. Despite ongoing efforts by European Union institutions to combat the issue, a majority of citizens remain skeptical about the effectiveness and fairness of anti-corruption initiatives.The survey highlights that 69% of respondents perceive corruption as a significant problem nationwide, with 51% identifying political parties as key offenders. Distrust is especially pronounced in Greece, Croatia, and Portugal, where the perception of pervasive corruption is highest—97%, 92%, and 91% respectively. On the other hand, Finland and Denmark report the lowest levels, at 21% and 28%.Since 2024, Luxembourg and Ireland have seen notable increases in public concern over corruption, rising by nine and six percentage points. Most Europeans reject the idea of paying bribes for favors, with 80% stating it is never acceptable to offer money to public officials for preferential treatment. This sentiment is strongest in Portugal (98%), France (90%), and Spain (90%). Similarly, over 70% oppose exchanging favors, while only a small minority, about 5%, believe bribery is always acceptable. Approximately three-quarters of respondents reject the practice of giving gifts to obtain services. Older individuals, especially those over 55, are generally less tolerant of corrupt behavior than younger citizens.The poll also sheds light on views about corruption across different institutions and regions. More than half of those surveyed think corruption is common among political parties, and 46% believe it is widespread among politicians at various levels of government. Two-thirds of EU citizens feel that major corruption scandals are not adequately addressed, while over half view government anti-corruption efforts as ineffective. Nearly half also question whether these measures are applied impartially.Only a small fraction—5%—reported experiencing or witnessing corruption within the past year, and among these, only 20% took formal action to report it. Additionally, less than half of respondents know where to report cases of corruption. The data also indicates that men are more likely than women to personally know someone involved in bribery.

