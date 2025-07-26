RT Bank Launches Green Energy Loans Across Iraq

MENAFN - Pressat)– Region Trade Bank (RTB), a leading financial institution in Iraq has announced the launch of its innovative low-interest loan program designed to facilitate the installation of solar panels for residential and commercial users. This initiative is part of RT Bank's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and aligns with the Iraqi government's national strategy-financed through the Central Bank of Iraq-to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy adoption, and address the country's ongoing electricity challenges.

The new loan program offers flexible financing options to individuals and businesses eager to adopt renewable energy. Loans are available in amounts ranging from 7 million to 30 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $4,800 to $20,700 USD), with a standard repayment period of seven years and the option for a six-month grace period. By providing accessible funding at competitive low interest rates, RT Bank aims to empower customers to invest in solar technology, thereby contributing to Iraq's energy diversification and environmental goals.

Iraq continues to struggle with chronic power shortages, particularly during the intense summer heat when temperatures often exceed 50 degrees Celsius, leading to heightened demand and strain on the grid. This loan scheme represents a strategic step toward mitigating these issues by encouraging widespread adoption of solar energy, which can provide reliable, clean power and reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

Ahmed Nowzad, CEO of RT Bank, stated: "This program presents a great opportunity to promote sustainable development and diversify the energy sources of the country. At RT Bank, we are committed to supporting our customers in building a greener future while fostering economic growth through innovative financial solutions.”

Applications for the solar panel loans are now open and can be submitted through the government's portal. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their nearest branch for more details on eligibility and application processes.

About Region Trade Bank (RT Bank)

Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance is a prominent Iraqi bank established in 2001, headquartered in Erbil, with a strong presence in Iraq. Licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq and listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange, RT Bank offers a wide range of banking services, including loans, deposits, and international transactions. With over 20 years of experience, more than 240 employees, and a network of branches and ATMs, RT Bank is dedicated to delivering secure, efficient, and customer-focused financial services to support Iraq's economic development.