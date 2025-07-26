Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China on Red Alert as Typhoon Francisco Nears

2025-07-26 02:42:37
(MENAFN) China has issued its highest-level emergency response for flooding across five provinces as Typhoon Francisco approaches, bringing days of heavy rainfall and potential river overflows.

The Ministry of Water Resources announced on Friday that Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi, and Hunan provinces are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain through Sunday, which could trigger flooding in smaller river systems.

The ministry stated that local authorities have been directed to keep a close watch on developments and implement all essential flood control measures.

To bolster local preparedness, two task forces have been dispatched to Zhejiang and Fujian to oversee and support flood control efforts.

