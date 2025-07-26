403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China on Red Alert as Typhoon Francisco Nears
(MENAFN) China has issued its highest-level emergency response for flooding across five provinces as Typhoon Francisco approaches, bringing days of heavy rainfall and potential river overflows.
The Ministry of Water Resources announced on Friday that Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi, and Hunan provinces are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain through Sunday, which could trigger flooding in smaller river systems.
The ministry stated that local authorities have been directed to keep a close watch on developments and implement all essential flood control measures.
To bolster local preparedness, two task forces have been dispatched to Zhejiang and Fujian to oversee and support flood control efforts.
The Ministry of Water Resources announced on Friday that Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi, and Hunan provinces are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain through Sunday, which could trigger flooding in smaller river systems.
The ministry stated that local authorities have been directed to keep a close watch on developments and implement all essential flood control measures.
To bolster local preparedness, two task forces have been dispatched to Zhejiang and Fujian to oversee and support flood control efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment