UN Chief Decries Gaza Genocide as “Moral Crisis”
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday decried the ongoing catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, labeling it as more than just a humanitarian disaster, but a “moral crisis” that is testing the global conscience.
In a virtual address to Amnesty International's Global Assembly, Guterres emphasized the deepening severity of the crisis, calling it “a moral crisis that challenges the global conscience.” He stressed that “powerful forces are ranged against human rights—and against the international system built to protect and uphold them."
The Secretary-General condemned the ongoing breaches of international law, specifically referencing “the relentless Israeli onslaught on Gaza,” and underscored that “nothing can justify the explosion of death and destruction” that has unfolded since the October 7th attacks.
“The scale and scope are beyond anything we have seen in recent times,” Guterres remarked, expressing dismay at the international community’s lack of response. “I cannot explain the level of indifference and inaction we see by too many in the international community. The lack of compassion. The lack of truth. The lack of humanity.”
The Secretary-General painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground, sharing the emotional toll on UN staff. “Many are so numb and depleted that they say they feel neither dead nor alive,” he said. Children “speak of wanting to go to heaven because, at least, they say, there is food there.”
“This is not just a humanitarian crisis. It is a moral crisis that challenges the global conscience,” Guterres reiterated.
In his call for urgent action, Guterres demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access without obstruction. He also highlighted the appalling toll the crisis has taken on those attempting to access food, with more than 1,000 Palestinians recorded as dead since May 27 in pursuit of sustenance.
“Let me repeat: 1,000 people—killed not in combat, but in desperation—while the entire population starves,” he said forcefully. “Words don’t feed hungry children.”
The UN leader also reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to scaling up humanitarian operations across Gaza.
In the past 24 hours alone, nine additional Palestinians have died from starvation, raising the total number of fatalities to 122, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the UN reported at least 294 deaths from Israeli military action since June 30, with victims primarily seeking humanitarian aid.
Since the October 7th Hamas-led raid, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 59,700 Palestinians, a significant portion of whom are women and children. The campaign has decimated the region’s healthcare infrastructure and triggered widespread food scarcity.
In a separate legal context, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last November, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza.
