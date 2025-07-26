403
Greek Cyprus Wildfires Kill Two, Injure 26
(MENAFN) Intense wildfires have ravaged the Limassol and Paphos provinces of the Greek Cypriot Administration, resulting in two fatalities and at least 26 injuries. This marks the most devastating wildfire the region has seen in five decades.
The fires have been raging since Wednesday afternoon, with firefighting operations in rural Limassol still ongoing. Media reports indicate that the fire in Paphos has been partially contained, though challenges remain.
Authorities are probing arson as a potential cause behind the blaze in Limassol. Greek Cypriot Administration spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis confirmed that the investigation into the fire’s origin is still active.
Power outages have struck vast portions of rural Limassol and Paphos, while satellite imagery reveals that approximately 120 square kilometers of forest in Limassol have been consumed by the flames.
Tragic discoveries were made in the Lofou region of Limassol, where rescue teams found two bodies inside vehicles along the Monagri-Alassa road. The victims, believed to be fleeing the fire, were identified by authorities after their bodies were recovered.
In total, 26 people have been injured, including 10 firefighters and 16 villagers. They have been rushed to hospitals for treatment. Southern Cyprus hospitals remain on high alert following a "Yellow Code" warning, forecasting temperatures above 44°C (111.2°F).
With nearly 300 firefighters, volunteers, and 18 aircraft deployed to combat the fires, efforts are further complicated by disruptions at both Larnaca and Paphos airports due to smoke and damage.
International Aid Mobilized
In response to the fires, an international coalition has rallied to assist Cyprus. Spain, Jordan, Egypt, the United States, the EU, and Israel have sent firefighting resources to the island.
Israel confirmed its support, with aerial firefighting assistance organized under the direction of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and aircraft set to depart on Thursday evening.
However, Greece faced criticism for its delayed response, with Justice Minister Marios Hartsioti explaining that fires in Greece itself limited their ability to offer aid.
Meanwhile, helicopters from the British Royal Air Force, operating from UK bases within the Greek Cypriot Administration, are also participating in firefighting efforts across both Limassol and Paphos.
The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning, advising caution to anyone planning to visit the Greek Cypriot Administration due to the high wildfire risk during summer months.
