123Invent Inventor Develops New Home Scan System (LBT-7027)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new, enhanced home alarm system to monitor activities inside and outside of the house to increase security and convenience for users," said an inventor, from Monroe, La. "This idea inspired me to invent Home Scan. My design enables an individual to disarm their
alarm system before entering their home. Home Scan can contact the police or paramedics in the event of a break-in, medical emergency, or a physical attack. Home Scan can capture a 3D rendering of the attack, capture key physical aspects of the assailant, and make it easier for the
police to apprehend the suspect."
The invention provides an improved home system to increase safety, security, and convenience. In doing so, it allows a person to deactivate their alarm before entering their house. It can also be used to alert the police and/or neighbors in the event of an attack or a medical emergency. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ making it ideal for households.
The Home Scan is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Christopher Hunter at 318-805-2129 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment