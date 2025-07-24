Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Home Scan System (LBT-7027)


PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new, enhanced home alarm system to monitor activities inside and outside of the house to increase security and convenience for users," said an inventor, from Monroe, La. "This idea inspired me to invent Home Scan. My design enables an individual to disarm their

alarm system before entering their home. Home Scan can contact the police or paramedics in the event of a break-in, medical emergency, or a physical attack. Home Scan can capture a 3D rendering of the attack, capture key physical aspects of the assailant, and make it easier for the

police to apprehend the suspect."

The invention provides an improved home system to increase safety, security, and convenience. In doing so, it allows a person to deactivate their alarm before entering their house. It can also be used to alert the police and/or neighbors in the event of an attack or a medical emergency. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ making it ideal for households.

The Home Scan is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Christopher Hunter at 318-805-2129 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

