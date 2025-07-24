Award-Winning Network Investigative Reporter Anna Werner Joins Gray's Investigatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today award-winning Investigative Reporter and National Correspondent Anna Werner will join InvestigateTV, Gray's national investigative unit, effective August 18, 2025. Anna brings more than 25 years of investigative experience and a distinguished career covering consumer protection, reporting on corporate misconduct, and exposing system-wide failures. She was most recently National Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent at CBS News in New York, where she led hard-hitting investigations, including, among many others, the nationally acclaimed“Medical Price Roulette” series, exposing our opaque healthcare payment system.





“Anna has led investigations that resulted in the nation's largest tire recall, the shutting down of a major transplant program, sweeping reforms of a metropolitan crime lab, and ending sales of a medical device causing thousands harm,” Gray's Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation Lee Zurik said.“She is the perfect addition to the InvestigateTV team's core strength of solutions-based journalism that makes a tangible difference in the lives of our viewers.”

Anna's work has received dozens of awards, including 33 Emmy Awards, six RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards, four Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Awards, three Investigative Reporters and Editors Awards, two George Foster Peabody Awards and two duPont-Columbia Awards. She is known for collaboration with top-tier media partners, such as PBS NewsHour, NPR, ABC affiliates, and KFF Health News.

“Anna has a long and proven track record of impactful investigative journalism that gets results. We are thrilled to add an investigator of her caliber to our team and are confident her contributions to InvestigateTV will provide our viewers with even more real solutions,” Gray's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV reporting is featured weekdays on InvestigateTV+, a half hour weekday news magazine, on Saturdays and Sundays on InvestigateTV+ Weekend, and on all InvestigateTV streaming platforms. In her new role, Anna will also host a new streaming show.

“Gray has demonstrated a long-term, nationwide commitment to producing meaningful stories that change laws and lives. I cannot wait to join forces with this amazing team of national and local investigators and look forward to working together to expose problems that, without dedicated reporting, often go unaddressed,” Anna Werner stated.

InvestigateTV has recently reported on various issues including aviation safety, potentially dangerous products sold online, and lagging rural broadband internet service. Reporting from the team has received numerous national awards, including a duPont-Columbia Award, IRE Award, national Edward R. Murrow Award, and NAB Service to America Award.

